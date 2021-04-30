Will salvage submarine that sank off Bali: Indonesia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indonesia says it will salvage the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine that sank off the coast of Bali last week. Authorities had yet to confirm on Friday if they would try to haul up the Submarine from the seafloor, after it was spotted cracked into three pieces. The navy however said it was waiting on the arrival of two ships, including a vessel sent by China, that are equipped to handle deep-sea salvage operations.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo has pledged to build homes for the relatives of the 53 crew members. Earlier this week, Widodo announced that government would posthumously raise the crew members’ military ranks.