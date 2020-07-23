Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2020 11:51:45      انڈین آواز

Will make India proud in Tokyo: Hockey captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Captain and ace midfielder Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence that Indian hockey team will put up a podium finishing show at the Tokyo Olympic next year.

Women’s team skipper Rani Rampaul was also very optimistic of her squad making the country proud at the Games.

With exactly one year to go for the Olympic Games to begin in Tokyo on 23 July 2021, there’s an air of excitement and determination among the players.

Both the Teams have put up commendable performances against top teams in the recent past and have registered victories at their respective FIH Series Finals and the FIH Olympic Qualifiers last year.

Manpreet was of the view that Indian team has been getting better with each Olympics. “It’s certainly exciting that in exactly one year’s time, we will be in Tokyo with the best of the athletes from around the world.

He was of the view that his side has a good chance to win a medal at the Olympics next year.” Looking at the way our squad has been performing in the last year, we certainly have a good chance to win a medal at the Olympics. Everyone is clear about their roles in the side and we have enough time to evolve as a team as well.

“We are definitely on track for achieving our desired result in the upcoming Olympics. We just have to keep concentrating on carrying out the processes well and the results will take care of itself”.

Tokyo Games will be Manpreet’s third Olympics. Talking about his experiences he said “I have been part of two Olympic Games so far, so I have gotten used to the big stage. The 2012 Olympic Games was certainly a disastrous campaign for us, but it will be special for me since it was my first Olympics. We went to the 2016 Olympic Games with a much better side and put up a better performance, but we didn’t achieve our desired result there. “the mid fielder said.

“We are certainly looking to up the ante in Tokyo,” he said but admitted that there’s always going to be a touch of nervousness floating around among the players as we start the one-year countdown “

Women’s Team leader Rani Rampaul was equally hopeful that her side will make the country proud at the Games.

“We have competed against top teams in the recent past and we have shown that our team has the capability of winning a medal and making our country proud at the Olympics. “

“We have a good group of experienced players, who are guiding the junior players very well. Our team has been getting better with each tournament we have played and we will definitely improve our game even further in the next one year,” the striker said.

Talking about the Rio Olympics, Rani said that the experience will help her make better decisions at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It was great to be a part of the Olympics in Rio. We made history by qualifying for the tournament after 36 years. It was a great feeling to be playing at the biggest of stages.

Even though we didn’t register the best of results, I have certainly learned a lot by playing in Rio. I am sure all the players, who played in the 2016 Olympics, will make much better decisions on the pitch at the Tokyo Olympics, based on their experience in Rio,” said Rani.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN BCCI will seek government's permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United ...

Will make India proud in Tokyo: Hockey captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Captain and ace midfielder Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence that Indian h ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!