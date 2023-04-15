इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 10:47:10      انڈین آواز
‘Why Were CRPF Jawans Not Given Aircraft?’: Congress On 2019 Pulwama Attack

Published On: By

The Congress party asked the central government why CRPF jawans were not given aircraft, who were later forced to commute via road despite looming threats of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

FILE PHOTO

AGENCIES

The Congress party today attacked the central government asking it as why CRPF jawans were not given aircraft, who were later forced to commute via road despite looming threats of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. The party also demanded answers on the outcome of the investigations into the incident, in which 40 jawans lost their lives. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP government was moving on with “minimum governance and maximum silence.” He asked for the government’s clarification on the remarks made by the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik on the matter during an interview.

Jairam said, “The government believes in the principle of minimum governance and maximum silence,”

He also said it is the responsibility of the government to give answers to these questions raised by the opposition. The Congress leader also added that the party will continue to ask questions as it is a matter of national security.

His comments have after former Governor Satyapal Malik made sensational revelations in an interview about the Pulwama terror attack. The Congress leader said this is a very serious and important question, which is related to national security.

