Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2021 04:26:55      انڈین آواز

Why posts in minorities commission lying vacant, HC asks Centre

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES/ New Delhi

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the union government to explain why as many as six out of seven posts at the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) are lying vacant since October last year.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Ministry of Minorities Affairs to file a status report in 10 days in response to a plea for filling up the vacancies.

The court said the ministry has to explain why six out of the seven posts in the commission were vacant, saying “there cannot be so many vacancies”.

The petition, by Abhay Ratan Bauddh, has said that only the post of Vice Chairman of the commission was functional since October 2020.

The plea, filed through advocate Vinay Kumar, has also said that the posts started becoming vacant since April 2020 and since October 2020, only one post was functional.

It has further said that despite bringing the situation to the ministry’s attention, nothing has been done by the government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tvesa, Gaurika return as youngsters get set to challenge stars in 4th leg of Hero WPGT

AMN Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi’s return to action for the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf ...

Football ISL: Hyderabad trounce Kerala Blasters 4-0

AMN Playing an all out attacking game, Hyderabad outclassed Kerala Blasters 4-0 in the Hero Indian Super Le ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!