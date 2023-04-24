Why Immunization is must for Community Health

Immunization is a global health and development success story, saving millions of lives every year. Vaccines reduce risks of getting a disease by working with your body’s natural defences to build protection.

By Dr B K Vishwanath Bhat

Immunization is one of the most important ways to protect children from serious and life-threatening diseases. Vaccines work by helping the body build immunity to specific infections or diseases. When children receive vaccinations, their immune system produces a response that helps them fight off the specific disease if they are ever exposed to it.

Here are some key reasons why immunization is important for children:

Prevention of serious illnesses: Vaccines are designed to protect children from serious and life-threatening illnesses such as diphtheria,pertussis,measles, mumps,rubella,polio, tetanus, hepatitis B, HIB,pneumococcus,rotaviruses,chickenpox and influenza.

Protection of the community: Vaccinations not only protect the individual child, but also contribute to the overall protection of the community by reducing the spread of infectious diseases.

Safe and effective: Vaccines are thoroughly tested for safety and effectiveness before they are approved for use. Serious side effects from vaccines are extremely rare.

Cost-effective: Vaccinations are a cost-effective way to prevent disease and reduce healthcare costs associated with treating infectious diseases.

Long-term protection: Immunization provides long-term protection against infectious diseases, which can have serious and lasting health consequences.

Required for school and daycare: In many countries, children are required to be vaccinated before they can attend school or daycare, in order to protect the health of all students and staff.

Overall, immunization is a critical component of children’s health and well-being. By getting their recommended vaccines on schedule, children can stay healthy and protected from serious and potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Dr B K Vishwanath Bhat is Pediatrician and MD of Radhakrishna Multispecialty Hospital, Bengaluru