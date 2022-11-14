Wholesale Price Index inflation in October eases to 8.39%

AMN

Wholesale Price-based Inflation (WPI) for October eased to its lowest level since March 2021. Dropping below the double-digit mark for the first time since March of the year 2021, it eased to 8.39 per cent in October from 10.70 per cent in September.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry data released today, WPI inflation stood at 19 month low level amid ease in the food articles segment which slipped to 8.33 per cent in October.

Vegetable prices segment eased to 17.61 per cent in the reported period against 39.66 per cent in September. The fuel and power segment eased to 23.17 per cent in October from 32.61 per cent in preceding month. The manufactured products segment also eased to 4.42 per cent in October from 6.34 per cent a month ago.