Wholesale inflation falls to two-year low of 3.85% in February

Wholesale Price-based Inflation (WPI) for February 2023 eased to two year low of 3.85 percent against 4.73 percent recorded in preceding month. Decline in the WPI is primarily contributed by fall in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, food products, electronic, chemicals and electrical equipment.



In February, fuel and power rose 14.82 per cent as compared to 15.15 per cent in January this year and food index stood at 2.76 per cent against 2.95 per cent in preceding month.



WPI is in line with retail inflation data released yesterday which showed that annual retail inflation (CPI) eased to 6.44 per cent in February this year, helped by a fall in the price of food items.