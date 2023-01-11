FreeCurrencyRates.com

WHO urges countries to recommend all travelers to wear masks as new Covid variant spreads

WEB DESK

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to recommend all those travelling to wear masks in view of the rapid spread of the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 across the world.

WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood said, Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights.

latest highly transmissible Omicron variant XBB.1.5 has accounted for 27.6 percent of the Covid-19 in the United States so far till Sunday. The WHO officials said, subvariant has been detected in Europe as well in small but growing numbers.

