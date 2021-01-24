WHO thanks India for continued support in fight against COVID-19

AMN / WEB DESK

The World Health Organisation, WHO has thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, we can stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods only if we act together, including sharing of knowledge.

India has been sending vaccines to countries in the South Asian region and others like Brazil and Morocco. South Africa will also get the vaccine soon.

The WHO chief’s tweet comes hours after a similar tweet by Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro, who thanked India for the vaccines. Mr Bolsonaro said, Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner like India to overcome the global pandemic.

Brazilian President thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assisting Brazil with the vaccines exports from India.

India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives have got over 3.2 million doses in total from India.

India also donated vaccines to Mauritius, Myanmar and Seychelles. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are next on the list.