WHO reports record daily spike in COVID-19 cases

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record increase in daily coronavirus cases across the world, despite many countries starting to ease lockdown measures.

It said there were 284,196 new infections in 24 hours yesterday, while the number of deaths increased by 9,753, which was the largest single-day increase since April 30, the BBC reported.

The latest figures broke WHO’s previous record for new cases, 259,848, on July 18.

According to the WHO, the number of new cases by country were the US (69,641), Brazil (67,860), India (49,310), and South Africa (13,104).

As of today, The total number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 15,822,814 while the death toll stood at 641,243, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,145,379 and 146,050 respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest . Brazil came in the second place with 2,287,475 infections and 85,238 deaths.