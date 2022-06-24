WHO meets to discuss Monkeypox virus

WEB DESK

The World Health Organization (WHO) is meeting today to discuss the monkey pox virus outbreak, and decide if it warrants being declared a global health emergency.

Earlier talking to media persons, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak of monkey pox is unusual and concerning. For that reason he decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the international health regulations to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern . A statement in this regard will be issued tomorrow .

Currently 3,417 confirmed Monkeypox cases have been reported across 58 countries and it is rapidly expanding across multiple continents.

Meanwhile, the World Health Network (WHN) has announced Monkeypox outbreak a pandemic.