Outrage over death of UP Gang-rape Victim: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi, Mayawati demands justice
“India never accepted China’s unilaterally defined 1959 LAC”; MEA
UP Dalit Woman, who was Gang-Raped, Dies at Delhi Hospital
Full EC team to reach Patna to review poll preparedness for Bihar Elections
400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2020 11:54:50      انڈین آواز

WHO & it’s leading partners plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for Corona virus

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization has announced that the world body and it’s leading partners have agreed to a plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for the Corona virus.

The programme aims to help lower and middle-income countries make up ground in a testing gap with richer countries – even if it’s not fully funded yet.

At five US Dollars apiece, the antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests for which WHO issued an emergency-use listing last week, the programme initially requires 600 million USD. 

The programme is to be started as early as next month to provide better access to areas where it’s harder to reach with PCR tests that are used often in many wealthier nations.

The rapid tests look for antigens or proteins found on the surface of the virus. They are generally considered less accurate – though much faster – than higher-grade genetic tests, known as PCR tests.

Those tests require processing with specialty lab equipment and chemicals. Typically that turnaround takes several days to deliver results to patients.

Making the announcement, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday hailed the programme as good news in the fight against COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is sc ...

French Open: Simona Halep enters 2nd round; Stan Wawrinka knocks out Andy Murray

AMN In Tennis, top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 to rea ...

IPL Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi last tonight. The KKR ...

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!