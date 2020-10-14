WHO hails India’s Aarogya Setu’ App

AMN

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed India’s COVID 19 tracking App Aarogya Setu for its role in helping the authorities to identify cluster areas and expand testing in a targeted way. Mr. Ghebreyesus said the pandemic can be overcome quickly if countries use the right tools.

World Health Organization has warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO chief said that such proposals are scientifically and ethically problematic. He said, health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity by vaccination. WHO chief added that herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it.