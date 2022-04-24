WHO Director General lauds Nepal’s prioritisation of health in national budget

AMN

World Health Organisation Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Nepal’s achievements in the health sector including the allocation of a good amount of budget for health services. Dr Ghebreyesus is on an official visit to Nepal.

Yesterday, Dr Ghebreyesus called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. While emphasising the cooperation of WHO in further bolstering health services in Nepal, the Prime Minister said that Nepal is the first country in the South Eastern Asia Region to introduce the Typhoid conjugate vaccine into its National Immunisation Programme.

The WHO DG visited a vaccine site to observe the ongoing campaign which aims to vaccinate 7.5 million children.

Later in the day, Dr Ghebreyesus visited Patan Secondary School to observe the ongoing campaign for Typhoid vaccination. He also paid a visit to the National Public Health Laboratory and Teku Hospital.