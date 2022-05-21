FreeCurrencyRates.com

WHO confirms 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries, and more cases likely to be reported

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization has said, about 80 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in 11 countries. It also warned that more cases are likely to be reported. WHO says, another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, without naming any country.

In a statement issued yesterday, WHO said that it is working with the affected countries and others to expand disease surveillance to find and support people who may be affected. It also warned against stigmatizing groups because of the disease.

Earlier, infections were confirmed in Italy, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, United States, Canada, and United Kingdom, where the first European case was reported. Monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

According to the UK’s National Health Service, it is a rare viral infection that is usually mild and from which most people recover in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the virus does not spread easily between people, and the risk to the wider public is said to be very low.

