20 Aug 2021 05:08:33

WHO condemns rush by wealthy countries to provide Covid vaccine booster shots

AMN / WEB DESK

The World Health Organization condemned on Wednesday the rush by wealthy countries to provide Covid vaccine booster shots while millions around the world have yet to receive a single dose.

Speaking before US authorities announced that all vaccinated Americans would soon be eligible to receive additional doses, WHO experts insisted there was not enough scientific evidence that boosters were needed. Providing them while so many were still waiting to be immunized was immoral, they argued.

Wealthy nations planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while they are leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket, WHO’s emergency director Mike Ryan told reporters, speaking from the UN agency’s Geneva headquarters.

Earlier this month, the WHO called for a moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

