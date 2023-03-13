इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2023 09:23:48      انڈین آواز
WHO Chief says finding Covid’s origins is moral and scientific imperative to prevent future outbreaks

AMN

AMN

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that finding the origins of Covid 19 is a moral and scientific imperative.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ghebreyesus recalled how WHO raised the highest alarm on 30 January, 2020 and how in March 2020, the outbreak was declared as a pandemic.

The WHO Chief said that over the last three years of Covid too many lives have been lost and too many people are still suffering, including from long Covid. He stated in the Twitter thread that the WHO will never stop demanding equitable access to life-saving tools.

Mr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks have come weeks after a US agency reportedly assessed that the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak. This mounted pressure on the UN body to come up with the answers as to where the deadly Coronavirus originated.

A WHO-led team in 2021 visited Wuhan and areas around it in China where the first Covid case was reported.

The team in its report said that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal but further studies were needed.

