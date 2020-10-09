WHO awaits China’s approval of experts to probe origin of Coronavirus

AMN/ WEB DESK

China is yet to approve a list of international experts submitted to it by World Health Organization, which will constitute the international team to investigate the genesis of the coronavirus.

According to a media report, WHO’s health emergencies programme executive director Mike Ryan told a special meeting of the organisation’s executive board on Monday that the WHO had selected expert candidates from around the world for the mission and it was now up to Beijing to say who would be on the international team and when they would enter China.

In May, the annual meeting of World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the Geneva-based WHO, passed a unanimous resolution to probe the origin of the virus. China also backed the resolution.

At Monday’s meeting, representatives from the United States, the European Union, and Australia called on the WHO to send the team and share more details about the mission.

But observers said, from an international legal perspective, the WHO could not send a team into a member state without its permission.