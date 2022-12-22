FreeCurrencyRates.com

WHO asks China again to come clean on data related to Covid

AMN / WEBDESK

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the evolving COVID-19 situation in China, amid surge in cases in the country. In a weekly news conference yesterday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said that in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground in the country, WHO needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions, and requirements for intensive care units support in wake of increasing reports of severe disease.

He once again called on China to share the data requested by the global health body to better understand the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and offered their support for clinical care and protecting its health system. He asserted that we are in a much better place with the COVID-19 pandemic than we were a year ago. However, Mr. Tedros said, there are still too many uncertainties and gaps for them to say the pandemic is over.

