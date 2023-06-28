Which are the Top 30 universities in the world as per QS Rankings 2024 ?

AMN / WEB DESK
American universities once again dominated the QS rankings, taking half of the places in the top 20. Meanwhile, the National University of Singapore (NUS) moved up three places from last year’s rankings and was placed 8th this year, becoming the only Asian university to break into the top 10.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has got the top rankings for the 12th year in a row in the QS Rankings 2024 which was published today. University of Cambridge has managed to retain the second spot while University of Oxford has replaced Standford University on the third spot.
QS World University Rankings are run by global higher analyst specialist Quacquarelli Symonds. The rankings analyse 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and draw insights from 17.5 million academic papers and 2,40,000 academic faculty and employers.
“This 20th edition of our rankings comes at a time when priorities in higher education are evolving. QS sits in the privileged position of being a nexus point in the higher education sector – connected to millions of students, hundreds of thousands of academics and employers, and thousands of institutions worldwide.” QS Rankings said in a blog post.
The QS Rankings 2024 have made some significant changes to the methodology, leading to some leading to fluctuations in university rankings this year. The rankings were based on three new metrics namely, Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.
Top 30 universities in the world
1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
2) University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
3) University of Oxford, United Kingdom
4) Harvard University, United States
5) Stanford University, United States
6) Imperial College London, United Kingdom
7) ETH Zurich, Switzerland
8) National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
9) UCL, United Kingdom
10) University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States
11) University of Pennsylvania, United States
13) Cornell University, United States
14) The University of Melbourne, Australia
15) California Institute of Technology (Caltech), United States
16) Yale University, United States
17) Peking University, China
17) Princeton University, United States
19) The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia
19) The University of Sydney, Australia
21) University of Toronto, Canada
22) The University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom
23) Columbia University, United States
24) Université PSL, France
25) Tsinghua University, China
26) Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Singapore
26) The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
28) Johns Hopkins University, United States
28) The University of Tokyo, Japan
29) University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States
30) McGill University, Canada