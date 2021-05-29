Wheat procurement during current Rabi Season touches an all time high of over 400 Lakh Metric Tonnes

AMN

he procurement of wheat in the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22 has crossed 400 Lakh Metric Tonne mark. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that so far, a quantity of over 400.45 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Wheat has been procured which is an all time high.

It has exceeded the previous high of 389.92 Lakh Metric Tonnes. The Ministry said, procurement of Wheat in ongoing Rabi Marketing Season is continuing smoothly in the procuring States and Union Territories. They include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

About 42.36 Lakh farmers have already benefited from the ongoing procurement operations with MSP value of over 79 thousand 88 crore rupees.

The Ministry also said that the Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is also continuing smoothly in the procuring States. So far over 780 Lakh Metric Tonnes of paddy has been procured.