Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2021 03:55:13      انڈین آواز

What Palak Tiwari says on intimate scenes

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Palak Tiwari has opened up about how her mother Shweta Tiwari would react if she chooses to do intimate scenes in films. She also spoke about being compared to Shweta. Up-and-coming actor Palak Tiwari has spoken about whether her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, would weigh in if she is asked to do intimate scenes in films. Palak has said that Shweta is ‘not controlling like that’ when it comes to her career.

In a new interview, Palak also opened up on being compared to Shweta. She has said that she feels ‘very comfortable’ with the comparisons as she has ‘realised it’s inevitable’.

Asked in an interview with SpotboyE if Shweta would be okay with her doing intimate scenes, Palak Tiwari said, “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best.”

SPORTS

Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj Adana takes silver in mixed 50 metre Pistol event at Tokyo Paralympics

India's Manish Narwal won gold, while Singhraj Adhana took home silver in Mixed 50 metre Pistol event at the T ...

Target Olympic Podium Scheme will be strengthened to extend greater support to athletes: Anurag Thakur

 Harpal Singh Bedi Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that his ministry will continu ...

A lot of potentials still to be unlocked and displayed: Hockey Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi Chief coach Graham Reid has exhorted the Indian hockey team to raise the bar saying "Bron ...

خبرنامہ

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

