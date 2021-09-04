What Palak Tiwari says on intimate scenes

Palak Tiwari has opened up about how her mother Shweta Tiwari would react if she chooses to do intimate scenes in films. She also spoke about being compared to Shweta. Up-and-coming actor Palak Tiwari has spoken about whether her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, would weigh in if she is asked to do intimate scenes in films. Palak has said that Shweta is ‘not controlling like that’ when it comes to her career.

In a new interview, Palak also opened up on being compared to Shweta. She has said that she feels ‘very comfortable’ with the comparisons as she has ‘realised it’s inevitable’.

Asked in an interview with SpotboyE if Shweta would be okay with her doing intimate scenes, Palak Tiwari said, “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best.”