Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign Russia brokered peace deal
India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.79%
PM Modi condoles passing away Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain
Kerala continues to report more recoveries than COVID-19 positive cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2020 05:40:09      انڈین آواز

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the “projected winner.”

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.

Courtesy VOA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kush Maini finishes second in the British F3 Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi For Kush Maini it turned out to be the case of so near yet so far. The Indian driver Kush ...

Real Kashmir FC to feature more local players in Hero-I league

Harpal Singh Bedi The passionate support of their fans has propelled . Real Kashmir FC as a force to be rec ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Govt brings online films, audio-visual programmes, online news & current affairs content under MIB

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI Union Government has issued order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes an ...

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!