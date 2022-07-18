FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2022 04:17:18      انڈین آواز

What is ‘DIGI YATRA’ ?

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

The Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Civil Aviation met today to discuss “DIGI YATRA”. Members of the committee who are also members of parliament (MPs) attended the meeting and offered some insightful ideas regarding the project.

‘DIGI YATRA’ is an initiative designed to ensure contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports and is based on facial recognition technology (FRT).

In essence, the idea envisions any traveller being able to pass through numerous checkpoints at the airport utilising a paperless and contactless procedure, establishing their identification through facial recognition and linking it to their boarding card.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, claims that the system has addressed privacy issues.

How is ‘DIGI YATRA’ beneficial?

It offers a decentralised, cost-effective, mobile wallet-based identity management technology that addresses privacy and data protection concerns while implementing Digi Yatra. After the amended Digi Yatra rules were approved, the DGCA published an AIC (Aeronautical Information Circular) on April 18, 2022.

How did the “DIGI YATRA” come into being?

Under Section 8 of the Companies Act of 2013, the Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF) was established as a joint venture (JV) firm in 2019. AAI (26 percent of the shares) and BIAL, DIAL, GHIAL, MIAL, and CIAL are its shareholders. The remaining 74 percent of the shares are held equally by these 5 shareholders.

To create the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem, the Foundation was established (DYCE). The curator of the Passenger ID validation procedure would be the pan-Indian Digi Yatra Foundation. Additionally, it will foster agreement among Indian aviation stakeholders. Additionally, it would outline the local airport systems’ policies and requirements for compliance.

The JV will regularly audit the different compliances and guidelines for the regional airport biometric boarding systems, including those related to security, picture quality, and data privacy (BBS).

In first phase, Digi Yatra is proposed to be rolled out at two Airports namely Varanasi and Bengaluru in August 2022 and at five Airports namely Pune, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad by March next year. AAI will identify their airports where Digi Yatra would be implemented in phased manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart