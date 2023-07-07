इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jul 2023 02:58:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

What congress will do now as HC rejects Rahul Gandhi plea against conviction

Leave a comment
Published On: By
file

AMN / WEB DESK

In another setback to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case. The Gandhi scion now has an option under Article 136 of the Constitution to approach the Supreme Court.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea to put on hold his conviction in a defamation case over his 2019 Modi surname remark.

In its verdict, the high court noted that there is no reasonable ground to stay the conviction. It stated that the sessions court order refusing to grant a stay on his conviction earlier is “just and legal”.

The Congress on Friday said it would move an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order dismissing party leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, “There is one more option before us… The Supreme Court. Let’s see. The Congress party will seek that option too”.

Venugopal said this while addressing a party programme organised in Kozhikode district of northern Kerala. His statement came soon after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Gandhi’s plea, upholding the order of the lower court, describing it as “just, proper and legal”. A stay of the conviction would have paved the way for Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by BJP Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.

The MLA had filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his “how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اِسرو کا کہنا ہے کہ14 جولائی کو سری ہری کوٹا سے چندریان-تین چھوڑا جائے گا

بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق کی تنظیم اِسرو نے کہا ہے کہ اِس ماہ کی 14 ...

بھارت نے کناڈا کی حکومت سے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی سفارتکاروں کے تحفظ کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے تمام اقدامات کرے

امور خارجہ کی وزارت نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ کنیڈا میں بھارت ...

ایس سی او کے سربراہان مملکت نے نئی دلّی اعلامیے کو منظوری دے دی ہے۔

شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کے رہنماؤں نے آج نئی دلی اعلامیہ منظور ک ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14 ...

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Sp ...

@Powered By: Logicsart