Western nations are more responsible for largest carbon emissions, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India’s efforts to protect the environment have been multifaceted even though the country’s role in climate change is negligible.

The Prime Minister was addressing a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ in New Delhi on the occasion of World Environment Day today. He said, the developed western nations are not only exploiting more and more resources of the earth but also responsible for the largest carbon emissions.

Mr. Modi said, India has achieved ten percent ethanol blending in petrol, five months ahead of its target.

The Prime Minister said, earlier that farmers were not aware of soil health and to overcome this problem, a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to them.

The Prime Minister also said, India’s forest cover grew by over 20 thousand square km in the last eight years.

World Environment Day is observed every year on the 5th of June to raise global awareness to take positive environmental action to protect nature and the planet Earth. The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is – ‘Only One Earth’.