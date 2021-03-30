West Bengal: Overall growth rate of industries reported negligible in last 20 years in Bankura district

AMN

Employment has emerged as a major political issue in the ongoing West Bengal elections. People believe they are unable to get employment at the local level due to lack of industrial development and as a result of which, they have to go to other cities for livelihood.

Bankura district of West Bengal has a total of 12 assembly seats. Tribal and scheduled caste voters are also in good numbers in these seats. Two industrial zones had been developed in Barjora and Bishnupur towns between 2000 and 2005 . Then, about 40 to 50 factories were set up in Barjora, many of which have been closed now. On the other hand, only 5 to 7 factories were established in Bishnupur. Subsequently, the Mamta Banerjee government set up an IT park at Barjora in which some investors showed interest. Also, plans were made to develop two industrial zones in the Barjora town, but this work has yet not landed on the ground.

Overall, the growth rate of industries in the entire district has been negligible in the last 20 years. The Joint Secretary of Chamber of Commerce, Pravir Sarkar said that an Eco-system is needed to encourage industry and investment, which has not been developed in the state.

Land acquisition is also a big issue here to promote industries. It will be a big challenge for the upcoming government to find a solution and tackle this issue.