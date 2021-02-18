West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain sustains serious injuries in a bomb blast

AMN
In West Bengal, Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain sustained serious injuries in a bomb blast along with other TMC supporters last night at Nimtita of Murshidabad district. He was shifted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital this morning and alleged that it was a planned conspiracy. She has also raised questions on the role of security personnel of the Railways and handed over the investigation to CID, CIF and STF.
The incident took place at Nimtita Railway Station last night as the Minister was moving on the platform to board a train for attending a party meeting in Kolkata. A total of 22 persons were injured in the blast and 10 of them have been shifted to Kolkata hospitals.
BJP alleged that the incident was due to the infighting of the ruling party before the State Assembly elections while Congress accused the State Government of having failed to maintain law and order situation.