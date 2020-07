AMN

The West Bengal government has decided to impose a twice-a-week lockdown in the state till August to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases. The state’s caseload rose to 47,030 and death toll mounted to 1,182 till Tuesday. The state government has announced that this week’s bi-weekly lockdown will be imposed on July 23 and 25.

A meeting chaired by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at this decision prompted by expert opinion that stressed the need to break the chain of infection.