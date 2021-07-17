West Bengal board 10th results to be declared on July 20

AMN

In West Bengal, results of the state board exams for 10th standard will be declared on 20th July. Students can access their results from websites and SMS by using registration numbers from 10am in the morning, after the official announcement.

Around 12 lakh students had enrolled for the Madhyamik exam this year, which was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had decided to adopt a 50:50 formula for assessment.

While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks scored in class 9 annual exams, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.