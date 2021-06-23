West Bengal: BJP observes death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee as Balidaan Diwas

AMN

In West Bengal, the Death Anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee is being observed as Balidaan Diwas by the BJP. Leaders of the State Unit of the BJP including President Dilip Ghosh, Joyprakash Majumder and Locket Chatterjee paid floral tributes to him in Kolkata this morning. A programme has also been organised at the party office of the BJP to mark the day.

The State Government also paid tribute to Mr Mookerjee in Kolkata. In a tweet, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to him and stated that Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s thoughts will ever inspire and motivate us to keep the nation always first.