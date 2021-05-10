West Bengal: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in Mamata Banerjee’s new cabinet

AMN / KOLKATA

Forty three 43 ministers were sworn-in at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata this morning. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered them the oath of office and secrecy. Out of total 44 ministers of the state, there are 9 women members including the CM. After the oath taking ceremony, ministers went to the state secretariat for the first cabinet meeting.

In her third term, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inducted 43 members in her council-of ministers. 24 are included in the cabinet while 10 are made ministers of state with independent charges. 17 new faces including 9 ministers of states have got ministerial berths for the first time.

First time MLAs like former cricketer Manoj Tiwari and Actress of Santhali language films Birbaha Hansda have been made MoS while retired IPS Humayun Kabir, another first time MLA has become minister of state with independent charge. Sashi Panja, MoS of the earlier TMC government has been elevated to cabinet rank.

Three ministers, Amit Mitra, Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh took oath virtually. Interestingly, Amit Mitra, finance minister of the earlier government has not contested this time but was sworn-in today as cabinet minister.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lost from Nandigram seat which means, two senior ministers of the state cabinet including the CM are to face the poll once more and to be elected in the state assembly within 6 months.