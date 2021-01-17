Well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans: Govt

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI
The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying have requested states to rethink their decisions to impose a ban on sale of poultry and poultry products and allow selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from the non-infected areas and states. It reiterated that consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans. The Ministry said, consumers should not heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion.
Meanwhile the cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in poultry in Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Beed and Raigad districts of Maharashtra.
The Ministry said, Avian Influenza has also been confirmed in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, Surat, Navsari and Narmada districts of Gujarat, Dehradun district of Uttarakhand and Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, in Delhi, Pigeon and brown fish owls in Najafgarh and Heron in Rohini have tested positive for avian influenza.
The Ministry said the central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epistemological studies.