Welfare Party terms Fr Stan Swamy death as ‘institutional murder’

AMN / WEB DESK
Welfare Party of India has expressed deep anguish over the sad demise of Father Stan Swamy and termed it an ‘institutional murder’.
President of Welfare Party of India Dr SQR Ilyas said that the nation grieves the death of Fr. Stan Swamy who was the victim of the state manufactured terror and was incarcerated under terrorist charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon and Elgar Parishad case only to curb his tribal rights activism.
He was arrested and subjected to harrassment at the age of 84 and was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
He was even denied bail on medical grounds and finally under the direction of Bombay High court was shifted to Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.
Dr Ilyas said that the Modi government has Fr. Stan Swamy’s blood on its sleeve, He further demanded the release of all political prisoners across the nation incarcerated only to curb dissent.