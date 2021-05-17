Welfare Party appreciates India’s stand on Israel-Palestine conflict at UNSC

AMN / WEB DESK

Welfare Party of India President Dr SQR Ilyas has said that India’s stand with regard to Israel -Palestine conflict at United Nations- Security Council, although it came as a big surprise, is welcome and appreciable step. The stand included immediate de- escalation of Israel-Palestine, to show extreme restraint, to desist from actions that exacerbate tensions, to refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status-quo, including in East Jerusalem & its neighbourhood and to make every effort to create conducive conditions for resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine.

Dr Ilyas said in the recent development India’s “strong” support to the “just Palestinian cause” and the support to the two nations theory is welcome but said India should put more pressure on Israel owing to strategic and military ties between the two nations.

He condemned the Israeli attack in the holy month of Ramadan which is still on going on the innocent Palestinians who were praying at Al Aqsa mosque, the attack on Shaikh Jarrah a Palestinian locality in East Jerusalem, the rocket attacks on civilians in Ghaza killing several innocent civilians including children and women, including the attack on the peaceful demonstrators in West Bank.

Dr Ilyas said constructive efforts including economic and other sanctions from the Quartet (U.N., U.S., EU and Russia) and others in the international community is the need of the hour to contain the barbaric acts of Israel and bad intentions for occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine land and its people.

He vehemently condemned the Arab countries for being mute spectators and not voicing concern and drawing the attention of the world community at the huge human rights violations by the Israelites on neighbouring muslim country.

Dr Ilyas concluded by saying that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for corruption charges is fast losing support on ground and is using attack on Palestinians to distract the Israeli voters and to harness support for himself.