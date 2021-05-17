Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr amid COVID restrictions
Over 70 killed as Israel, Palestinians exchange worst violence in years
India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders
Welfare Party appreciates India’s stand on Israel-Palestine conflict at UNSC

AMN / WEB DESK

Welfare Party of India President Dr SQR Ilyas has said that India’s stand with regard to Israel -Palestine conflict at United Nations- Security Council, although it came as a big surprise, is welcome and appreciable step. The stand included immediate de- escalation of Israel-Palestine, to show extreme restraint, to desist from actions that exacerbate tensions, to refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status-quo, including in East Jerusalem & its neighbourhood and to make every effort to create conducive conditions for resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine.

Dr Ilyas said in the recent development India’s “strong” support to the “just Palestinian cause” and the support to the two nations theory is welcome but said India should put more pressure on Israel owing to strategic and military ties between the two nations.

He condemned the Israeli attack in the holy month of Ramadan which is still on going on the innocent Palestinians who were praying at Al Aqsa mosque, the attack on Shaikh Jarrah a Palestinian locality in East Jerusalem, the rocket attacks on civilians in Ghaza killing several innocent civilians including children and women, including the attack on the peaceful demonstrators in West Bank.

Dr Ilyas said constructive efforts including economic and other sanctions from the Quartet (U.N., U.S., EU and Russia) and others in the international community is the need of the hour to contain the barbaric acts of Israel and bad intentions for occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine land and its people.

He vehemently condemned the Arab countries for being mute spectators and not voicing concern and drawing the attention of the world community at the huge human rights violations by the Israelites on neighbouring muslim country.

Dr Ilyas concluded by saying that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for corruption charges is fast losing support on ground and is using attack on Palestinians to distract the Israeli voters and to harness support for himself.

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

