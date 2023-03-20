इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 11:26:11      انڈین آواز
Weeklong first session of newly constituted 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly commences

The weeklong first session of the newly constituted 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) commenced on Monday. It is the first session of People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA)-2 government with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the Leader of the House.

Pro-tem speaker Mhathung Yanthan led the members in a minute silence of invocation and thereafter administered the oath and affirmation to 59 members as full-fledged MLAs. The current Nagaland Legislative Assembly has 29 first timers of which two are first ever women legislators and 31 are returnee members of the Assembly.

The first day of the session was also marked with an obituary reference to the passing away of former MLA Dr Imtiwapang Aier on January 7 this year.

Sharingain Longkumer, the youngest legislator aged 42 years was unanimously elected unopposed for the second time to the chair of the Speaker.

Felicitating the newly elected Speaker, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated him for being elected unopposed to the Constitutional post of Speaker for the second term.

He said Longkumer has carried out the proceedings of the 13th Assembly in an outstanding and dignified manner.

In his acceptance speech, Longkumer urged all the members of the new house to participate in the proceedings of the house and raise the concerns of public importance in the greater interest of democracy.

Longkumer asserted that it will also be his endeavours to prioritise and strengthen the various committees of the Nagaland Assembly in strict compliance with rules established to bring about a robust system of transparency and accountability in governance.

Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan will deliver his maiden address in the House tomorrow, while Chief Minister Rio, who is also in-charge of Finance, will present the budget 2023-24 on March 27. The session will conclude the next day with the passing of the budget.

The present strength of the state Assembly comprises of 25 NDPP, BJP – 12, NCP – 7, NPP – 5, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People’s Front (NPF) & RPI (Athawale) – 2 each, JD(U) – 1 and Independent – 4.

