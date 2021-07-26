Weather forecast for major cities of India

WEB DESK

Mumbai will have generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 32 degrees.

The National Capital Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The temperature will hover between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Chennai is expected to have generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The temperature will vary between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata will witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The city will observe a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a maximum of around 33 degrees.

Srinagar will have partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon or evening or night. Temperature will hover between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Jammu will have thunderstorm with rain. The minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be around 33 degrees.

Leh is expected to have mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperature will be between 18 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Gilgit will have mainly clear sky. The temperature will hover between 20 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Muzaffarabad will have partly cloudy clear sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or Duststorm. The minimum temperature will be 27 degree Celsius and maximum will be around 36 degrees.

Guwahati, Shillong, Aizwal, Gangtok and Agartala will have generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers.

In Guwahati, the minimum temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be 33 degrees.

In Shillong, temperature will hover between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius. In Aizwal, the minimum temperature will be 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be around 26 degrees. The temperature in Gangtok will hover between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius.

In Agartala the minimum temperature will be 27 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 33 degrees.

Imphal and Kohima will have generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Imphal will observe a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of around 30 degrees. The temperature in Kohima will hover between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Itanagar will experience generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. In Itanagar, temperature will hover between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. In Gangtok, temperature will hover between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Portblair will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with temperature hovering between 26 and 29 degree Celsiis. Lakshwadeep will also have generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in Agati will be around 25 degree Celsius and maximum 30 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru will have generally cloudy sky with light rain. The city will observe minimum temperature of 20 degree Celsius and a maximum of 28 degree Celsius. In Hyderabad rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night. Temperature will hover between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.

Patna will have partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm. The minimum temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius and maximum 35 degrees Celsius.

Ahmedabad will have generally cloudy sky with Light rain with minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 32 degree Celsius.