Weather continues to remain cold & dry in Kashmir valley; min. temperature remains below freezing point

AMN

In Kashmir valley, the weather continues to remain cold and dry as the minimum temperature remains below the freezing point at most places.

Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in most parts of the Kashmir valley. The mercury dipped to minus 9.4 degree Celsius in Pahalgam, while a minimum temperature of minus 8.4 and minus 5.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Gulmarg and Srinagar respectively.

Several water bodies in Kashmir have frozen due to the intense cold conditions over the past few days. The local unit of the MET department has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.