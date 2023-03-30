Weather conditions across India

WEB DESK

The capital New Delhi is expected to experience thunderstorm with rain today. The temperature will hover between minimum of 19 degrees and maximum of 32 degree celsius. Mumbai will have generally cloudy sky. The minimum temperature is 24 degree celcius and the maximum will be around 30 degree. Kolkata will have partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm. The minimum temperature will be 26 degree celcius and the maximum will be around 35 degrees.



Chennai is expected to have mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature will be 26 degree celcius and maximum will be around 34 degrees. Bengaluru is expected to have to have Partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning. The minimum temperature will be 22 degree celcius and maximum will be around 34 degrees. Hyderabad will have mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening. The temperature will hover between 23 and 36 degree celsius.