Weather conditions across India

The capital New Delhi is expected to experience thunderstorm with rain today. The temperature will hover between minimum of 19 degrees and maximum of 32 degree celsius. Mumbai will have generally cloudy sky. The minimum temperature is 24 degree celcius and the maximum will be around 30 degree. Kolkata will have partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm. The minimum temperature will be 26 degree celcius and the maximum will be around 35 degrees.

Chennai is expected to have mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature will be 26 degree celcius and maximum will be around 34 degrees. Bengaluru is expected to have to have Partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning. The minimum temperature will be 22 degree celcius and maximum will be around 34 degrees. Hyderabad will have mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening. The temperature will hover between 23 and 36 degree celsius.

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

