AMN/ WEB DESK

Wall Street close lower yesterday amid worries that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn. In the US, the number of job openings has decreased, which makes people worry that hiring is going too slow, and that will be bad for the economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, both declined 0.6 per cent each. The Nasdaq Composite index fell half a per cent.