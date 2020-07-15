Wait is Over, CBSE 10th Result 2020 today, Check results here

AMN / NEW DELHI

The long wait is over, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce 10th Results 2020 any time today. You can check results on its official website–cbse.nic.in. Students can check CBSE results 2020 via sms, apps and other third-party websites too.

Once declared, students can access their marks on the official website of the board — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE Class 10th Result through apps and SMS services provided by the board.

Students can access their scores by simply logging in to the official website of CBSE Board–cbse.nic.in. Besides, students can also log on to cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in to check their CBSE Results 2020.

How to check CBSE Board Results for Class 10th?

Log on to the official Board website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

For Class 10 results, click on the link which says “CBSE Class 10th Board Results”.

Submit your roll number and others details as required.

The CBSE result 2020 will appear on the website

Download your CBSE 10th Results for future use

Check CBSE results 2020 via apps here

DigiResults App- The Android mobile app ‘DigiResults’ can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

DigiLocker App- The DigiLocker account credentials are being sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

UMANG App- The app is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smart Phones.