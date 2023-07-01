इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 01:43:48      انڈین آواز
Wagner Group continues to recruit fighters across Russia

Published On:

WEB DESK

The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company is still recruiting fighters across Russia, days after staging a mutiny that led President Vladimir Putin to raise fears of civil war.
Wagner’s long list of contact points is mostly based at fight clubs, including martial arts schools and boxing clubs. A Wagner fighter’s salary remains a generous 240,000 roubles (£2,175) a month; the contracts are for six months.

Wagner group had captured strategically important  Bakhmut town from Ukraine after “224 days of fighting. The group was first identified in 2014 when it started backing pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. It is thought to have helped Russia annex Crimea in the same year.

