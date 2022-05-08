FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 May 2022 04:22:57      انڈین آواز

VP urges policemen to be friendly, courteous towards the common man

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Andalib Akhter

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said that the behaviour of policemen towards the common man should be courteous and friendly. He called upon the senior police officers to lead by example in this regard.

“A visit to a police station should be a hassle-free experience for a person who goes there seeking help. The first thing to reform for this is the attitude of the police – they must be open-minded, sensitive and receptive to each individual citizen’s concerns”, said Mr Naidu while addressing a gathering after releasing the book titled – The Struggle for Police Reforms in India” written by former IPS officer, Prakash Singh in New Delhi,

Image

He further stressed the need to upgrade the skills of policemen to effectively tackle cybercrimes, economic offences and online frauds. He also called for renewed thrust to implementing reforms in police forces.

Vice President said, Centre and State must work with Team India spirit to usher in police reforms. He expressed happiness over a number of initiatives taken by the Government toward better policing, including a project to decriminalize minor offences and violations and the move for amending the Identification of the Prisoners Act, 1920, a legislation that was passed more than a 100 years ago.

Naidu emphasised that “a progressive, modern India must have a police force which meets the democratic aspirations of the people” and called for a renewed thrust to implementing reforms in the police forces.

Noting that police reforms is a highly important and sensitive subject, the Vice President said that although there have been various attempts at introducing reforms over the years, progress has not been made to the desired extent. He called for a political will in the states to properly implement the reforms, according to the Supreme Court guidelines.

Recalling the history of policing in India, the Vice President said that after the revolt of 1857, the British created a police force with the prime aim of upholding their imperial interests, and during the freedom struggle, used the police to mainly suppress and oppress our freedom fighters and revolutionaries. “After independence, sweeping reforms were needed in policing. Unfortunately, we have lagged behind in this crucial area,” he said.

Taking note of disappointment over the non-implementation of Supreme Court’s directions on Police Reforms of 2006, Naidu said that policing is a state subject and it is the states that have to lead this drive towards police reforms. “I hope all the states and the Centre would come together in the true spirit of ‘Team India’ to implement the much-needed police reforms in the country,” he said.

Praising the author, Mr Singh for championing the cause of police reforms in the county, the Vice President called his book a remarkable account of what an individual officer can achieve through his single-handed efforts. He expressed confidence that, in course of time, a people-friendly police force would emerge in the country, which would give the highest importance to upholding the rule of law.

On this occasion, Shri Naidu also paid homage to the policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty battling criminals, terrorists, extremists and all shades of lawless elements in different parts of the country.

Among other those present on the occasion include Prakash Singh, Former Director General, BSF, Kaushik Deka, Executive Editor, India Today, Vipul Mudgal, Director, Common Cause, N. Ramachandran, President, Indian Police Foundation, Kapish Mehra, Managing Director, Rupa Publications, N.K Singh, Retd. IPS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Haryana: Sports Minister launches Logo, Anthem, Jersey, and Mascot for Khelo India in Panchkula

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said largest ever contingent of ...

Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian men thrash Germany 5-0; Indian women to open campaign against Canada in Group D in later in day

In Thomas and Uber Cup, Badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, Indian men's team began its campaign in an ...

Carlos Alcaraz shocks Novak Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final

Rising Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz shocked world number one Novak Djokovic in a three-set thriller to ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart