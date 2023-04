Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message, Mr. Dhankhar expressed his greetings and good wishes to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious occasion to come together for celebration and to share our happiness with one another. He remarked that the values of compassion, generosity and unity are at the heart of this festival.