Voting underway to elect Nepal’s next Vice President

The Electoral College is voting to elect a new Vice-President of Nepal today. Voting started at 10:00 am will run till 3:00 pm. The Electoral College consists of 332 members from the Federal Parliament and 550 members of the Provincial Assemblies.

Separate voting centres have been set up for members of the Federal Parliament and the Provincial Assemblies.

Astalaxmi Shakya (Bohara) of the CPN (UML), Mamata Jha of the Janamat Party and Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav of the Janata Samajbadi Party are the three candidates in the vice-presidential race. According to the Office of the Election Officer, counting of votes will start shortly after voting is over.

Article 67 of the Constitution of Nepal provides a Vice President in the country. The tenure of the Vice President is five years.

This is the third vice presidential election since the country adopted a republic system in the federal democratic republic system in 2008. Paramananda Jha was elected the first Vice President of federal Nepal followed by Nanda Kishor Pun.