Voting underway for general elections in Nepal

WEB DESK

Voting in Nepal for elections of the House of Representatives and provincial assembly is underway across the country today. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. A total of 10,892 polling stations and 22,227 centers have been established besides 141 temporary booths for civil servants, security personnel, prisoners and people living in old-age homes to vote. Under secured political, logistical and security arrangements for the elections voting is underway in the 165 federal constituencies and for the 330 provincial seats in total. Separate ballots have been arranged for proportional representation elections to the federal parliament and the seven assemblies.

Approximately 300,000 security personnel, including from Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the National Intelligence Department, are being deployed during the elections.

A total of 11,543 candidates, including those for first-past-the-post and proportional representation categories of the House and provincial assembly elections, are in the fray.