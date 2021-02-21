Voting is on in Six districts of Gujarat to elect representatives for Urban civic bodies

AMN
In Gujarat, voting for the six municipal corporations will begin at 7 AM today which will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 23. A total of 47,695 booths have been set up for the polls.
AIR correspondent reports that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast the vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad municipal corporation today. CM Rupani who is under the treatment of Covid 19 in Ahmedabad will exercise his voting right in a polling booth at Rajkot.
In view of the polls, over 43 thousand police force has been deployed in the six major cities include Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.