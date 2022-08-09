Viswanathan Anand expresses happiness for being elected as WCF Vice President

AMN

Indian Grandmaster and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand expressed happiness at being elected as the Vice President of the World Chess Federation. Speaking to media at the venue of the World Chess Olympiad this evening, Anand said he would take efforts to include differently abled players in the next Olympiad.

As the Chess Olympiad comes to a close tomorrow, the tenth round of the game is played with much expectation. Indian players are making their best efforts to conquer their opponents.