Vishu being celebrated in Middle East with environmental ethos

In Dubai, the celebration of Vishu, the traditional new year festival of Keralites, this year is a beautiful amalgamation of tradition and modernity. The World Malayalee Council has marked the festivities of Vishu with a special emphasis on environmental consciousness this year. The Malayalee community traditionally celebrates Vishu by exchanging token amounts of money, known as ‘Vishu Kaineetam.’ This year, however, the World Malayalee Council inaugurated the festival with a meaningful twist. In lieu of the customary monetary offering, the council initiated ‘Vishu Thaineetam,’ which translates to ‘Vishu sapling gift.’

The council’s office-bearers took the lead in kickstarting this eco-friendly celebration by gifting a sapling to the Consulate General of India, Dr. Aman Puri. This novel approach to the Vishu festivities not only promotes the value of nature and sustainability but also reflects the growing awareness of the need for environmental conservation. Such initiatives serve as an inspiration for people to embrace environmentally conscious celebrations and contribute to a greener future.

The World Malayalee Council (WMC) Middle East Region is a dynamic hub of activity among the six regions that constitute the WMC global network. With its geographic span encompassing the Gulf countries, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran, the Middle East region is a thriving and vibrant community. The region currently comprises thirteen provinces located in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Through its various initiatives and programs, the WMC Middle East Region plays a vital role in connecting and empowering the Malayalee community across the Middle East and beyond. Amidst the fervent celebrations and the resolute commitment to environmental stewardship, the festival of Vishu takes on a sublime significance, embodying the timeless values of reverence for nature and gratitude for life’s blessings.

Vishu, the traditional new year festival of the Indian state of Kerala, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across the region. The festival, which falls in the month of April, marks the beginning of a new year as per the Malayalam calendar. The day is considered auspicious and is celebrated with various rituals and customs, including the setting up of a special arrangement called the Vishukani, which consists of items such as rice, fruits, flowers, and coins, symbolising prosperity and abundance.