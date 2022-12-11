Virendra Sachdeva is new Working President of Delhi Pradesh BJP

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

BJP’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has today appointed State Vice President of the party Virendra Sachdeva as the new Working President of the party. In a programmr organized today at the state office, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Mr. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and others welcomed him .

On this occasion, Virendra Sachdeva, in his address, expressed gratitude to the party for being appointed as the working president of the state by the national leadership of the party and said that we all have to work under collective leadership system.

He said that we have to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections without any rest. We have to spread the message of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas among the masses to ensure victory of all 7 BJP Candidates in 2024 Loksabha elections.

Active in politics since 1988, he has held posts of District Vice President & General Secretary of Chandni Chowk District BJP and then became the District President of Chandni Chowk in 2007. After change of residence. Sachdeva was also elected President of Mayur Vihar district in 2014. Earlier in 2009 he was appointed Secretary of Delhi BJP and later became state Vice President in 2017. He said that Mr. Sachdeva always works with worker spirit and this is the basic mantra of his political progress